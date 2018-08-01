Gardaí seize large sum of cash and €140k of cannabis in Leitrim
01/08/2018 - 17:42:26Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí in Co. Leitrim have seized around €140,000 worth of cannabis resin and a large amount of money.
Officers in Carrick-on-Shannon stopped a car yesterday at around 7.30pm last night in the Townspark area.
They found around €135,000 worth of Cannabis Resin during a search of the car and the driver, a 50-year-old man who was alone in the car, was arrested. He is being questioned at Carrick on Shannon Garda Station.
In a follow-up search Leitrim Gardaí raided a house in Manorhamilton town and recovered more Cannabis resin worth around €5000 and a large sum of cash.
- Digital Desk