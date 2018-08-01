Gardaí seize large sum of cash and €140k of cannabis in Leitrim

Gardaí in Co. Leitrim have seized around €140,000 worth of cannabis resin and a large amount of money.

Officers in Carrick-on-Shannon stopped a car yesterday at around 7.30pm last night in the Townspark area.

Some of the cannabis seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office

They found around €135,000 worth of Cannabis Resin during a search of the car and the driver, a 50-year-old man who was alone in the car, was arrested. He is being questioned at Carrick on Shannon Garda Station.

In a follow-up search Leitrim Gardaí raided a house in Manorhamilton town and recovered more Cannabis resin worth around €5000 and a large sum of cash.

Some of the cannabis seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office

- Digital Desk