Gardaí seize homemade firearms and ammunition from house in Kerry

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of a number of apparent homemade firearms and a quantity of ammunition in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí made the discovery during the search of a house in Tralee shortly after midday yesterday afternoon.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tralee Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

