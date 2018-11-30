Gardaí seize homemade firearms and ammunition from house in Kerry
A man in his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of a number of apparent homemade firearms and a quantity of ammunition in Co. Kerry.
Gardaí made the discovery during the search of a house in Tralee shortly after midday yesterday afternoon.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tralee Garda Station.
He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
- Digital Desk