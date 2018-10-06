Gardaí seize heroin worth estimated €90k in Kilkenny

Gardaí have seized heroin with an estimated value of around €90k and arrested one man during a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in south Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The drugs were discovered by Gardaí when they intercepted and stopped a car travelling on the M9 motorway near Knocktopher in Co Kilkenny late last night.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Thomastown Garda Station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Digital Desk