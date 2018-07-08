Gardaí seize drugs worth €200,000 in Limerick

A man was arrested after gardaí seized €200,000 worth of cannabis herb in Limerick.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area Gardaí have seized cannabis herb and arrested a male.

Pic: An Garda Síochána

At approximately 9pm last night, Gardaí from Henry Street carried out a search of a premises in Murroe, Limerick.

During the course of this search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €200,000 was seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 - Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk