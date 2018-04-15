Gardaí seize drugs during arrest of man caught speeding on motorway in Tipperary
15/04/2018 - 12:25:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí have seized €38,000 worth of cannabis after stopping a speeding car in Tipperary yesterday.
Officers were on patrol on the M8 yesterday afternoon when they detected a driver exceeding the speed limit at around 3pm.
They arrested the 39-year-old male driver on suspicion of drunk driving and for having no insurance and no road tax.
During the course of a search of the car and the man, around €38,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized.
The car was also seized and the man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today.