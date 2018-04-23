Gardaí seize documentation targeting Limerick criminal gang's laundering of proceeds of crime

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have raided homes and professional offices in Limerick and Galway, in a planned operation targeting the alleged laundering of money generated from the proceeds of crime by a Limerick-based organised criminal gang.

Four properties, including three in Limerick city and county, and one at a location in Galway, were searched by officers attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

“Documents” were seized in the garda searches, which were conducted as part of investigations into the purchase of land, vehicles, and other assets by the criminal network.

The gang are suspected of carrying out burglaries across the Munster region.

“It's linked to an operation targeting an organised criminal gang based in Limerick called Operation Armand,” added a source.

As part of the same investigation, gardai raided homes and offices in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary, on November 15th last.

The investigation is being led by CAB with support provided by regional divisional garda members.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Limerick, said: “We are working closely with CAB and making sure all avenues of this investigation are being followed up into the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime.”

A garda spokesman said: “The Criminal Assets Bureau have conducted three searches in Co. Limerick and one search in Co. Galway, Monday the 23rd of April 2018. As a result of these searches, the Criminal Assets Bureau have seized a number of documents which will now be examined. The searches were conducted as a follow up to the search operation conducted in Co Limerick in November 2017.

Last year’s garda search operation resulted in the seizure of documentation, mobile phones, devices, and computer equipment.

A garda source said: “There have been no arrests, yet, but the net is closing around the gang fast.”