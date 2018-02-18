Gardaí seize a firearm, ammunition and drugs in Dublin search
18/02/2018 - 20:54:02Back to Gardaí Ireland Home
Gardaí have seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs in a search in Dublin.
The discovery was made when members of the Drugs Unit searched a house on Sheriff Street shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.
Cocaine with a value of €800 was found at the scene along with a revolver.
A man in his late teens and a female juvenile were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station for questioning.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here