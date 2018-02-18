Gardaí seize a firearm, ammunition and drugs in Dublin search

Gardaí have seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs in a search in Dublin.

The discovery was made when members of the Drugs Unit searched a house on Sheriff Street shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.

Cocaine with a value of €800 was found at the scene along with a revolver.

A man in his late teens and a female juvenile were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station for questioning.

