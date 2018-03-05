Gardai seize €75,000 worth of drugs in Dublin flat raid

A teenager has been arrested after Gardai seized drugs and cash from a flat complex in Dublin today which is estimated to have a combined worth of €83,000.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí from the Street Crime Unit attached to Kevin Street Garda Station searched a residence at Oliver Bond House flat complex in Dublin's south inner city.

Gardai recovered what is thought to be heroin with a street value of €75,000 along with €8,000 in cash, while cash counting machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia was also discovered in the flat.

An 18-year-old male was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 where he can be held for up to a week.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.