Gardaí seize €55k of drugs and arrest man in Co. Kildare

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized more than €50,000 worth of drugs.

Officer investigating the sale and supply of illegal drugs stopped a man in his 30s in St Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare shortly after 11pm last night.

The man was searched and Gardaí found MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.

The man was arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station and has been charged to appear in court this morning.