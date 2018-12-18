Gardaí seize €500k of fake Toyota parts in Co. Monaghan

Gardaí in Co. Monaghan have seized what they believe to be counterfeit Toyota parts worth €500,000.

The goods were found in a storage facility outside Castleblayney and close to the border.

The Garda operation involved officers from Carrickmacross and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The equipment, which included bull bars and lights, will be examined by experts to try to identify where they originated.

Officers are liaising with the PSNI and investigations are continuing.