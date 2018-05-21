Gardaí seize €45,000 of heroin in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €45,000 of heroin in two searches in Dublin.

Officers from the Ronanstown Drugs Unit discovered the drugs during an operation in the Balgaddy area today as part of an on going operation into the sale and supply of controlled substances.

They stopped a teenage boy and found around €2,000 worth of heroin on him.

He was arrested and taken to Ronanstown Garda station where he is being detained.

As part of a follow-up search of a house on Foxdene Avenue in Clondalkin, Gardaí seized around €43,000 worth of heroin.

Their investigation is continuing