Gardaí seize €3.8k of cocaine after stopping car
03/07/2018
Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after a cocaine seizure on the Ballincollig bypass in Co. Cork.
Gardaí from Gurranabraher stopped and searched a vehicle on the road shortly before midnight on Monday.
During the course of the search, they discovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3,800.
They arrested a man in his 20s at the scene and brought him to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the man has since been released without charge.
He said a file will now be prepared for the DPP.