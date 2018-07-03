Gardaí seize €3.8k of cocaine after stopping car

Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after a cocaine seizure on the Ballincollig bypass in Co. Cork.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher stopped and searched a vehicle on the road shortly before midnight on Monday.

During the course of the search, they discovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3,800.

They arrested a man in his 20s at the scene and brought him to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the man has since been released without charge.

He said a file will now be prepared for the DPP.