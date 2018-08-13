Gardaí seize €192,000 of cannabis from Kerry grow house
Gardaí have seized approximately €112,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb following the search of a house in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.
At 8pm yesterday evening, gardaí from the Killarney District executed a search warrant and discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized 140 cannabis plants and cannabis herb (pending analysis) with a combined value of €192,000.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Digital Desk
