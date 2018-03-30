Gardaí seize €1.6m worth of drugs and €21,000 in Carlow
30/03/2018 - 20:05:00Back to Gardai Ireland Home
Gardaí have seized €1.6m worth of drugs in Carlow.
The cannabis herb was seized during a search at a premises on Tullow Road, along with €21,000 in cash.
The discovery was made as part of an investigation by Gardai targetting serious and organised cross-jurisdictional criminal activity with the help of Europol.
Two men aged 38 and 39 have been arrested and are being held at Kilkenny Garda Station.
Speaking about this ongoing investigation Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations said:
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here