Gardaí seize €10.5k of cocaine and arrest man in Co. Cork
21/12/2018 - 09:11:24
Gardaí have arrested a man in Co. Cork during a drugs seizure.
Officers searched a house in Barrymore Avenue, Cobh, Co. Cork, at around 6pm last night seized around €10,500 worth of cocaine.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the DPP.