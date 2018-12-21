Gardaí seize €10.5k of cocaine and arrest man in Co. Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in Co. Cork during a drugs seizure.

Officers searched a house in Barrymore Avenue, Cobh, Co. Cork, at around 6pm last night seized around €10,500 worth of cocaine.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.