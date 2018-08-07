Gardaí seeking help in tracing missing man, 57, in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating Patrick Holland, 57, who is missing from his home in Pearse Street, Dublin 2.

Patrick is missing since early morning on Bank Holiday Monday, 6th August.

Patrick Holland

Patrick is described as being 5'9" in height, of large build with white/grey hair and brown eyes and wears his glasses at all times.

It is not known what Patrick was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Patrick's family are concerned for him and anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk