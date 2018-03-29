Gardaí seeking help in finding missing teen Natasha McNeill
Gardaí are seeking the public's in help in finding a teenager who has been missing for a week.
17-year-old Natasha McNeill was last seen in Carlow on March 22 at 4.30pm.
Natasha is being described as 5 foot 2 inches in height and of slim build.
She has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists and was last seen wearing grey and blue leggings, a black jacket and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
