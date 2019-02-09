Gardaí seek to reassure locals after latest Dublin shooting

Gardaí are seeking to reassure North Dublin residents following the latest shooting in the capital.

John Lawless, a 39-year-old father of three, was gunned down while on his way to work in Darndale yesterday morning.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, but it is understood he was not involved in any serious crime.

Superintendent Gerry Donnelly has this message for locals:

Supt Donnelly said: "I would reassure people here that we are very conscious of what's happening in the area and we adjust our patrols.

"We are very conscious of the needs of the people and the sentiments that are being expressed by people in the area and we will respond appropriately to them."