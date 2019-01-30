Gardaí seek public's help in tracing missing 16-year-old from Drogheda

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Samuel Milosiu who is missing from the Drogheda area since January 10.

16-year-old Samuel Milosiu.

He is described as being 5'8" with black hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Gardaí believe there is a possibility Samuel could be in the Ballybofey area of Donegal.

It is unknown what Samuel was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.