Gardaí seek information in finding missing 32-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing missing person Kenneth Brunell.

The 32-year-old was last seen at his home in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, at 10am on Friday, May 11.

Kenneth is being described as 6'1" in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark green coat, blue/black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 666-7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk