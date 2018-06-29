Gardaí seek help to find woman missing for a week

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing for help to find a 28-year-old woman.

Thi Kim Anh Nguyen, a Vietnamese national, was last seen when she left her home in Dublin 12 on Friday, June 22.

Thi Kim is described as five foot two inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue denim jeans, a blue denim jacket, dark runners and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.