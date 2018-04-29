Gardaí seek help to find man missing for four days

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 47-year-old man missing from his home in Kilkenny.

John Renehan was last seen in Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as being five foot eight inches tall, of slight build and with grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and white runners.

Anyone who has seen John or who can help in finding him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or any Garda Station.