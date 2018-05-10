Gardaí seek help to find man missing for a month

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for four weeks.

Romanian national, Marian Ghita was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, April 11, in Dublin city centre.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He is 40 years old and when last seen he was wearing a black coat.

Anyone who has seen Marian or who can help in finding him is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or any Garda Station.