Gardaí seek help to find Dublin teenager missing for five days

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing teenager in Dublin.

17-year-old Cian Jones hasn't been seen since Tuesday, September 25.

He is described as being five foot 11 inches tall with a slim build and blue eyes. It is not known what Cian was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.