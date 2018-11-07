Gardaí seek help locating missing Laois teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to trace a teenage boy missing from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

17-year-old Thomas Doyle Molloy has been missing since October 22, 2018.

Thomas is 5ft 10in, 10st and slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Tallaght and Dundrum.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portlaoise garda station at 057 8674100.