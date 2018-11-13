Gardaí seek help locating missing Cork man

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Thomas Shinnick, from Buttevant, Co. Cork.

Thomas was last seen on Monday when he left home with his dog.

He is described as being 6'1" with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a bright blue jacket, dark jeans and blue/brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.