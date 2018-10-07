Gardaí seek help locating missing 47-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí in Coolock are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old Peter Aherne.

Peter has not been seen since Thursday, September 27.

He is described as being 5’ 4”, with grey hair and a stocky build.

When last seen Peter was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and grey runners. It is believed he is in possession of his car - a black Mazda 6 saloon with a 08 D registration.

Gardaí and Peter's family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Peter or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Coolock Road Garda station on 01-666 4208, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk