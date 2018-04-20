Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork teenager
Gardaí are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old boy missing from Co Cork.
Robert Hanratty - who is 5'9" in height, with brown hair and blue eyes - has not been seen since Sunday.
When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.
It is believed Robert may have travelled to Dublin - and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Gardaí.
- Digital Desk
