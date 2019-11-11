Gardaí seek help finding missing person, 50, in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 50-year-old missing in Dublin.

Mark George was reported missing from Lesson Street Upper, Dublin 4 on Thursday 7th November 2019. He was last seen on 4th November, and is described as being six foot three inches in height, of broad build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Donnybrook on 016669200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.