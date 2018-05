Gardaí are asking for help to find a 14-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Jamie Walsh has not been seen since last Saturday night at around 11pm in Tallaght.

He is described as five foot four inches tall, with brown hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666-6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.