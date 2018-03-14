Gardaí seek helkp in tracing missing 15-year-old AJ Clarke Ryan

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing 15-year-old AJ Clarke Ryan.

AJ was reported missing from Ronanstown, Co Dublin on March 9, 2018.

He is described at 5’ 9”, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen AJ was wearing a black and grey Nike tracksuit and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk