Gardaí seek Dublin teenager missing for four days

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

17-year-old Vicky O'Leary, has been missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Monday, June 25.

She is described as being five foot four inches tall, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black shorts, black top and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000.