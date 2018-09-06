Gardaí seek assistance in finding missing 17-year-old in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old.

Jason Collins was last seen on Eden Quay in Dublin 1 on Monday, September 3.

He is described as 5'9'' in height, medium build with black hair and green eyes.

Jason is known to frequent Dublin city centre and may have travelled to Westport.

Anyone with information can contact Store Street Gardai in Dublin at 01 6668000 or any Garda station.