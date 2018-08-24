Gardaí seek any information to help find Dublin man

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8.

30 year old Sean Moore is described as 5 foot 8, with light brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.