Gardaí seek any information to help find Dublin man
24/08/2018 - 15:00:19Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8.
30 year old Sean Moore is described as 5 foot 8, with light brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.
Join the conversation - comment here