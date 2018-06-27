Gardaí seek any information to help find Dublin man
27/06/2018 - 21:00:51Back to Ireland Home
Gardai are seeking help in finding a missing 28-year-old man from Dublin.
Marcin Zielinski has not been seen at his home at North Summer Street in the north inner city since last Saturday.
He's 5 foot 7 tall, of stocky build with a receding hairline.
There are no details of what he might have been wearing.
Anyone with information's asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600
Join the conversation - comment here