Gardaí searching for missing girl find body in Dublin

A body has been found on the Clonee Road in Lucan this afternoon.

Gardaí say the body was found at around 1pm and the cause of death is being treated as suspicious.

Gardai at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan. Picture: Collins

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The discovery comes as gardaí investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

Anastasia was last seen in St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday evening.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Anastasia Kriegel

- Digital Disk