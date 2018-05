Gardaí searching for missing father and son after father fails to return son to estranged wife

By Gordon Deegan

Gardaí were today searching for a father who has failed to return his son to the man’s estranged wife and has disappeared with the boy.

Already this year, Gardaí have issued an adult caution to the man after he wrote graffiti and erected signs around his ex-partner's house in Co Clare and glued the lock on her home in a bid to intimidate the woman.

The couple have separated, with the mother residing in Clare with their son and the father residing on the European mainland.

At the family law court in Ennis on Thursday, solicitor for the mother, Frank Doherty said that the father returned from his home overseas for a family law case in Ennis and asked for access for his son on Wednesday.

However, Mr Doherty said that the Gardaí are now searching for the man and his son’s whereabouts after the boy’s mother alerted Gardaí that the father had not brought the boy to school on Thursday morning.

Mr Doherty said: “He is now gone with the child and he hasn’t contacted the boy’s mother or the Gardaí to advise where the child is.”

The man was travelling back to Ireland to be at the family law court where his ex-wife was seeking a Safety Order against him.

In court, Judge Patrick Durcan granted a three year Safety Order for the woman after hearing that earlier this year, the man returned to Ireland and wrote graffiti and erected signs in the woman’s locality and around her home house.

Photos of the graffiti and the signs were handed into Judge Durcan to inspect.

Mr Doherty said: “These were signs that were to intimidate the woman and to let her know that her husband was in the locality.”

Mr Doherty said that when the woman returned to her house in Co Clare, her lock was glued and she reported this to the Gardaí.

Mr Doherty added: “The activities were admitted by the husband and an adult caution was given.”

Mr Doherty told Judge Durcan that the woman “is afraid of this man”.

The solicitor said that previously, the couple lived together in their native country “and due to the violent relationship the woman left her native country”.

Mr Doherty said that a similar three year Safety Order application was granted to the woman in her native country.

Judge Durcan said that he would grant the Safety Order for three years.