Gardaí searching for missing Dublin teen

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in finding missing Dublin teenager Craig Boylan.

The 17-year-old has been missing in the Dublin area since last Sunday.

He is described as being 5ft10’’ tall, of medium build with short red hair.

Anyone who has seen Craig or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station 01 6668200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

