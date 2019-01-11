Gardaí searching for man who entered river in Galway city

A search is underway in Galway for a man who was seen entering the River Corrib in the city centre.

A taxi driver reported seeing the man entering the water at O'Brien's bridge at around 11.30pm last night.

Gardaí are liaising with Oranmore Maree Coastal search team and an investigation is underway.

According to Galway Bay FM, gardaí and the coastguard launched a search but the man was not found.

There was CCTV footage of the incident but it is too grainy to identify the man, while dashcam footage also failed to assist gardaí with their investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact Galway garda station.