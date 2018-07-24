Gardaí searching for man in connection with Listowel stabbing incident

Gardaí are investigating a public order incident that occurred at 11.15pm last night in Co Kerry where a man was stabbed.

Whilst on patrol gardaí witnessed five men involved in a public order incident on Church Street, Listowel.

Four of the men involved, with ages ranging from late teens to early 20s, were arrested under the public order act and brought to Listowel Garda Station.

One man fled the scene and is still being sought by gardaí.

One of the men arrested was subsequently brought to University Hospital Kerry with apparent stab wounds. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The four men arrested have since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Church Street between 10.45pm and 11.45pm and who may have witnessed the incident, to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk