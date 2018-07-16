Gardaí search for three males who raided Limerick bookmakers 

By David Raleigh

A Garda manhunt is underway for three males who robbed a substantial amount of cash from a bookmakers in Co Limerick yesterday.

The three raiders were armed with two axes and a suspected firearm, and threatened staff during the robbery, Gardaí said.

The armed raid occurred around 6.30pm in Patrickswell village.

No staff were injured.

Appealing for witnesses, a Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí in Patrickswell, Co Limerick are investigating an armed robbery at a commercial premise in Patrickswell on the 15th July 2018.

"The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm when three masked males entered the premises with a suspected firearm and two axes, they threatened staff and demanded money.

"They left with a sum of cash and were observed fleeing the scene in a dark blue car believed to be an Audi A3 partial reg 141 G.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen this car is asked to contact Roxboro Rd on (061) 214340,” the garda added.