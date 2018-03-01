Gardaí search for missing teenager Roza Jakubowska

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager of Roza Jakubowska.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, February 23, in Blanchardstown.

Roza is described as being 5' tall, of slim build with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.