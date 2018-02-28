Gardaí search for missing man Virgil Vornicu

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing man Virgil Vornicu.

The 20-year-old has been missing from his home at Grosvenor Lodge, Rathmines, Dublin 6, since last Monday.

Virgil is described as 5' 8'', medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a backpack, possibly orange in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk