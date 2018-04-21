Gardaí search for missing man Michael Edmonds

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing man Michael Edmonds.

The 63-year-old has been missing from Walkinstown since Wednesday, April 11.

Michael is described as being 5’11’’ in height, of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes.

While it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing, he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket.

He has access to a 03 D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200 or any Garda Station.
