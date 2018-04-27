Gardaí search for missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help to find missing teenager Alan Junior (AJ) Ryan.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Main Street Swords last Monday at around 5.25pm and is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas.

He is described as approximately 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

i>- Digital desk