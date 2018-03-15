Gardaí search for missing Dublin pensioner

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing pensioner Alexander Ryan.

The 71-year-old was reported missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4, yesterday.

He is described as being approximately 5"11', of stocky build, with grey hair and a grey moustache.

Gardaí ask anyone with information or who can assist in locating him to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

