Gardaí search for missing Cork woman Deirdre Aherne
24/04/2018 - 13:31:29Back to Missing persons Ireland Home
Gardaí have appealed for the public's help to find missing Cork woman Deirdre Aherne.
The 35-year-old was last seen yesterday evening at around 5pm.
She is described as being 5' 3", slim build, with long brown, blonde hair.
When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings, and a wine-coloured top.
Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on (021) 462 4500 or any Garda Station.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here