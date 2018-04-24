Gardaí search for missing Cork woman Deirdre Aherne

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help to find missing Cork woman Deirdre Aherne.

The 35-year-old was last seen yesterday evening at around 5pm.

She is described as being 5' 3", slim build, with long brown, blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings, and a wine-coloured top.

Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on (021) 462 4500 or any Garda Station.

- Digital desk