Gardaí say their determination to tackle gangland crime is unrelenting

Gardaí say their determination to tackle life-threatening gangland crime is unrelenting.

It follows yesterday's arrests of four men and firearms seizures in Dublin yesterday as part of an organised crime operation by gardaí.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for conspiracy to murder while a fourth man was later arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Gardai intercepted a van on Gardiners Street in Dublin early yesterday morning and recovered a submachine gun, a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver. They later conducted follow-up searches in north inner city Dublin, West Dublin and South Dublin where two additional firearms were recovered along with a silencer and a quantity of ammunition.

The four men remain in custody and continue to be questioned.

Three firearms were seized by gardaí after they intercepted a van in Dublin's north inner city yesterday. Photo: An Garda Siochána Facebook page.

- Digital Desk