Gardai say no official reports of 'Puma' sightings in county Cork despite growing rumours

Despite growing rumours of a 'Puma' having been sighted in the Crosshaven / Fountainstown areas of Cork local Gardai have said they have not received any official reports.

In recent days the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM has been fielding calls about unconfirmed sightings of a Puma/Cougar type animal in the Fountainstown/ Crosshaven areas of Cork.

Local animal welfare group, CSPCA, say they have received six credible sightings over the past nine days however Gardai in Crosshaven and Togher told the show that they have not had reports of any such sightings at this point.

Speaking this morning Vincent Cashman from the CSPCA said the reports the group had been receiving were "too credible to ignore."

"These reports are slightly out of the ordinary, but not impossible. Some people do tend to keep them as pets."

Mr Cashman told the station his team have traps out in order to catch the alleged big cat.

"We have live traps out as well as trailer cameras along areas the animal has been seen."

Fota Wildlife Park has said they do not house any pumas so the animal couldn't have escaped from their facility.

The public have been urged not to go off in search of the alleged Puma/Cougar as such animals can attack when cornered or scared.

More as we get it ...