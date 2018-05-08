Gardaí renew witness appeal after man found seriously injured in Dublin
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man was found injured in Dublin.
The discovery was made by a passer-by on Firhouse Road on the southside of the city shortly after 8 o'clock last Saturday night.
Gardaí believe the man in his 30s received his injuries accidentally as a result of a fall.
He remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.
They'd particularly like to speak to a woman in her late 30s or early 40s with blonde hair who was driving a large black saloon car, possibly a Hyundai, who had a child with her in the car.
Anyone with information should contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500.
- Digital desk
