Gardaí renew witness appeal after man found seriously injured in Dublin

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man was found injured in Dublin.

The discovery was made by a passer-by on Firhouse Road on the southside of the city shortly after 8 o'clock last Saturday night.

Gardaí believe the man in his 30s received his injuries accidentally as a result of a fall.

He remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

They'd particularly like to speak to a woman in her late 30s or early 40s with blonde hair who was driving a large black saloon car, possibly a Hyundai, who had a child with her in the car.

Anyone with information should contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500.

- Digital desk